Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Trimmed Hexcel (HXL) Position by $450,294 as Market Value Rose; Oakmont Partners Has Lowered Stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by $371,781

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 41,309 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 49,002 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 90,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $459.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 36,894 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has 0.00% since August 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp (HXL) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 6,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 117,877 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15M, down from 124,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Hexcel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 515,459 shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – REG-Hexcel Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Sales $2B; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PMO shares while 13 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 7.03 million shares or 8.78% less from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% or 19,604 shares. Us Fincl Bank De reported 4,545 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 5,725 shares. 361,466 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Stifel Corp has 0% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. 120,588 were accumulated by City Of London Invest Management Company Limited. Carroll Assocs holds 333 shares. Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.14% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) for 526,228 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr accumulated 5,142 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO). The Illinois-based Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.32% in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41 million and $111.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 26,220 shares to 108,524 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,397 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VB).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,116 shares to 119,642 shares, valued at $9.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin State Bank Tru holds 64 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Natixis Advisors Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,881 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 705 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont reported 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). New York-based Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Co has 17,418 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 38,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt accumulated 1,599 shares. Boston Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,044 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Capital Management L P, a New York-based fund reported 9,998 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company owns 35,946 shares. Smithfield Tru has 0.01% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

