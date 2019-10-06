Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; General Mills (GIS) Sentiment Is 0.99

General Mills Inc (GIS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 387 institutional investors opened new or increased holdings, while 392 sold and trimmed stock positions in General Mills Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 398.53 million shares, down from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding General Mills Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 13 to 10 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 43 Reduced: 349 Increased: 287 New Position: 100.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,791 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 284,101 shares with $39.57M value, down from 288,892 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $354.93B valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 7.24M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peregrine Asset Advisers reported 4,595 shares stake. Iowa-based Security National Bank & Trust Of So Dak has invested 2.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bessemer Gp Inc accumulated 169,271 shares. Winslow Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.74% or 56,289 shares. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ancora Advsr Limited Company stated it has 183,191 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Beacon Financial has 1.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fruth Invest owns 29,148 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Wealthquest holds 0.72% or 13,722 shares in its portfolio. Loudon Inv Lc reported 5,532 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership owns 800 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd Liability Co owns 6,586 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors Limited Liability invested in 171,209 shares. Wisconsin-based A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 11.33% above currents $133.66 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 10 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was initiated by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company has market cap of $32.54 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It has a 17.52 P/E ratio. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 6.57% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. for 90,000 shares. Montgomery Investment Management Inc owns 275,440 shares or 6.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcclain Value Management Llc has 6.26% invested in the company for 93,252 shares. The Maine-based Bar Harbor Trust Services has invested 5.01% in the stock. Keystone Financial Planning Inc., a Ohio-based fund reported 119,805 shares.