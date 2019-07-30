Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lowered Its Hershey Co (HSY) Stake by $1.90 Million; Hartford Financial Management Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,482 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.79 million, down from 20,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 985,382 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Labor Market Maintaining Steady Pace of Strong Job Growth, With Little Sign of Slowdown; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018, EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS UP BY 5.2%; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 16,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,209 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74 million, down from 179,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.21. About 954,283 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 38.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 04/05/2018 – Hershey Declares Quarterly Dividends; 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO. REPORTS PRICING OF $350,000,000 2.900% NOTES DUE; 24/04/2018 – After 124 years, Hershey tries to be more than just a chocolate company (again); 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 26/04/2018 – Hershey sales boosted by Amplify acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Hershey Announces Cocoa For Good, the Company’s Half-Billion Dollar Sustainable Cocoa Strategy; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – AMPLIFY ACQUISITION IS ON TRACK AND DELIVERING ACCELERATED EARNINGS ACCRETION IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.73-EPS $4.98; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Discovery Adds Hershey, Exits Campbell Soup

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 3.87% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $337.42M for 23.64 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.90% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $262.46 million activity.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 12,014 shares to 462,701 shares, valued at $27.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold HSY shares while 182 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 107.36 million shares or 0.42% less from 107.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Mngmt Lp reported 0.01% stake. America First Advsr Limited Com holds 0.08% or 2,373 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Meritage Portfolio Mgmt stated it has 0.64% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). First Personal Financial holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 150 shares. Moreover, Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.12% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Bessemer holds 0.22% or 506,122 shares in its portfolio. 52,340 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited, Michigan-based fund reported 12,050 shares. American State Bank owns 5,180 shares. Synovus Finance reported 1,832 shares stake. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Limited reported 1,790 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability owns 0.1% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 3,100 shares. Numerixs Technology has 0.22% invested in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) for 14,402 shares. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.02% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38 million and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 11,639 shares to 75,336 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADP’s profit will be $491.81M for 37.15 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.16% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $7.76 million activity. Ayala John sold $966,713 worth of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) on Wednesday, February 13. 1,614 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $236,629 were sold by Black Maria. 6,035 shares were sold by Politi Douglas W, worth $875,129. Rodriguez Carlos A sold 36,364 shares worth $5.42 million.