Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake in United Parcel Svc (UPS) by $567,736 as Market Value Rose; Rice Hall James & Associates Decreased Its Verint Sys (VRNT) Position by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in United Parcel Svc Inc (UPS) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 5,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 167,326 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.28 million, up from 161,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in United Parcel Svc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 58.60% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – FOR U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT IN 1Q 2018, OPERATING PROFIT INCLUDES HEADWINDS FROM SEVERE WINTER WEATHER OF $85 MLN; 25/04/2018 – China Ups Outbound Investing Quota (Video); 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 Eurozone Growth Forecast to 2.3% from 2.1%; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Verint Sys Inc (VRNT) by 7.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc sold 23,451 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 282,820 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.21 million, down from 306,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 479,742 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ REV $322.7M, EST. $314.3M; 30/05/2018 – Verint Only Company Recognized by Gartner in Both 2018 Magic Quadrants for the CRM Customer Engagement Center and Workforce; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 02/04/2018 – Verint Adds New Intelligence Capabilities to Help Organizations Anticipate, Identify and Mitigate Risk; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group at $1 bln value; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/05/2018 – Verint Systems in Talks to Buy Israeli Cyber Surveillance Company NSO Group; 03/04/2018 – Verint Delivers Modern, Enhanced Surveillance and Fraud Investigation Solutions to Prominent Financial Institutions

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS And HubBox Team Up To Simplify UPS Access Point® Location Integration For E-Tailers – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hybrid vehicle boost as UPS develops fleet – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “UPS to hire 4,400 in Philadelphia area for holiday season – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Lc has 9,491 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 246,086 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Kistler accumulated 2,215 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors owns 11,216 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Communications holds 22,166 shares. 93,486 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 40,950 shares. Dt Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 33,838 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Vulcan Value Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 4.15 million shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt has 30,941 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Brookmont Capital reported 2.2% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Captrust Finance Advsrs holds 9,724 shares. Blume Cap Management reported 120 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company reported 96,094 shares stake. Holt Capital Limited Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp holds 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,375 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 12,255 shares to 48,145 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJH) by 9,968 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,571 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 271,716 shares to 1.24 million shares, valued at $18.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 10,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VRNT shares while 76 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 59.88 million shares or 38.13% less from 96.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 29,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Limited reported 878,871 shares. Creative Planning reported 8,413 shares. C M Bidwell & Associates Limited holds 0.12% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Oberweis Asset has 0.15% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 15,430 shares. Huntington Savings Bank reported 137 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Bank has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Golden Gate Private Equity owns 196,000 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Grp Inc One Trading Lp accumulated 4,805 shares or 0% of the stock. Capital Fund Management Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 18,000 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 121,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa accumulated 252,657 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Phocas Fincl accumulated 154,835 shares. 12,698 were reported by Bbt Limited Liability. New York-based Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).