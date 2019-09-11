Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Increased Astec Industries (ASTE) Stake by $392,015 as Shares Declined; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Shareholder Crescent Park Management LP Lifted Holding

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 24.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 66,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 341,864 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.03M, up from 275,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $90.21. About 76,461 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 21/05/2018 – NYSE AMERICAN OPTIONS SAYS CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING A REPORTED TECHNICAL ISSUE RELATED TO CERTAIN AMAZON OPTIONS SERIES; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Astec Industries Inc (ASTE) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 10,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.39% . The institutional investor held 106,359 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02M, up from 95,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Astec Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $669.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 3,101 shares traded. Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) has declined 30.45% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ASTE News: 04/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Astec Lifesciences for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 24/05/2018 – Astec Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Astec Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – Marcato Capital Management Buys 2.3% of Astec Industries; 19/03/2018 Astec Industries, Inc. to Attend Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) Announces The Company’s First Quarter Conference Call April 24, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO ADDED UNVR, ASTE, THRM IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested in 0.07% or 2.68M shares. Hilton Cap Llc invested in 0.01% or 502 shares. 279,558 are owned by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Parkside Natl Bank holds 0.02% or 591 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt reported 113,626 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.18% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 184,670 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 45,951 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Corp accumulated 167,905 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 9 shares. Moreover, Central Fincl Bank Trust has 1.33% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 78,087 shares. Liberty Mgmt holds 0.88% or 23,049 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.36% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 750,808 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold ASTE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 20.51 million shares or 0.10% more from 20.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 12,044 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 5,198 shares. Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). The Kansas-based Dean Capital has invested 1.36% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,032 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 11,749 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prescott Group Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 16,800 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 117,949 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 23,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Lc has 0.01% invested in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 44,366 shares to 251,083 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IJR) by 7,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,689 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan (AMJ).