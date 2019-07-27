Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Decreased Mastercard A (MA) Position as Stock Price Rose; Orrstown Financial Services Has Raised Its Mcdonalds Com (MCD) Position

Orrstown Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (MCD) by 363.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc bought 3,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,943 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, up from 850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.58. About 4.76 million shares traded or 67.07% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS IT’S RENEWING FOCUS ON BREAKFAST IN U.S; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reaches Deal With Labor Board in Franchise Retaliation Case; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic arches upside down in an unprecedented statement; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s to Partner With Franchisees and Suppliers to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 36%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 23/03/2018 – New York Post: Horseback rider turned away from McDonald’s drive-thru; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s income tax dept conducts searches on McDonald’s franchise – PTI in Economic Times; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc A (MA) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,116 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.93M, down from 114,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7,063 shares to 42,556 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,030 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $13.25 million activity.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Mastercard Stock as It Expands Its Reach – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Inv owns 1.63M shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership owns 324,973 shares. Capital Associate Ny invested in 1.47% or 4,000 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt Inc owns 16,550 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Northeast Inv Mgmt reported 22,400 shares. Mount Vernon Assoc Md invested in 1,125 shares. Lincoln Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 71,777 shares. Wespac Lc has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,914 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 0.58% or 4.93 million shares. Moreover, Leuthold Grp Inc Limited Liability has 1.55% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 48,967 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Serv Of The Southwest Tx reported 22,799 shares stake. Spears Abacus Ltd Company owns 3,119 shares. Somerset holds 187 shares. Colony Gru Ltd Liability holds 119,800 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Res Inc Va New Com (NYSE:D) by 7,760 shares to 2,449 shares, valued at $188,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inccom (NYSE:HIG) by 13,651 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,080 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million worth of stock or 76,411 shares. Henry Daniel sold $537,767 worth of stock or 3,036 shares. Another trade for 22,036 shares valued at $3.99M was sold by Gibbs Robert Lane. The insider MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41 million.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “This Restaurant Has the Absolute Worst Customer Service in America – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Q2 When McDonald’s Investments Begin to Pay Off? – Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GRUB falls on MCD-DoorDash partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown And invested in 0.43% or 7,000 shares. Culbertson A N And Incorporated has invested 2.62% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd (Wy) reported 1.66% stake. Amer National Insur Company Tx holds 0.85% or 85,665 shares. Gradient Invests Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 50,835 shares. Charter Trust holds 22,889 shares. Overbrook Mngmt Corporation, New York-based fund reported 24,928 shares. Sigma Planning owns 40,134 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Boys Arnold Com Inc reported 20,925 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com owns 990,210 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Leavell Invest owns 38,241 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Diamond Hill accumulated 1,160 shares or 0% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Management Inc owns 41,110 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Ny, New York-based fund reported 62,685 shares. Strategic Svcs holds 1,726 shares.