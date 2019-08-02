Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Decreased Its Lhc Group Com (LHCG) Holding by $1.08 Million as Stock Price Rose; Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Stake

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com (LHCG) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The institutional investor held 38,337 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25M, down from 48,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $123.25. About 206,285 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 22/05/2018 – LHC Group: HHS Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join Co. as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.4% of LHC Group; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces Successful Completion And Effectiveness Of Merger With Almost Family; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.45-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – LHC Group Re-affirmed 2018 Guidance Previously Issued on April 2; 20/04/2018 – DJ LHC Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LHCG); 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Chief Technology Officer Bruce D. Greenstein to Join LHC Group Management Team as Chief Innovation & Technology Officer

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (CNP) by 132.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 14,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.75% . The institutional investor held 25,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $771,000, up from 10,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Centerpoint Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.28. About 1.91 million shares traded. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) has risen 3.50% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CNP News: 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes; 24/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Vectren Corporation Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy Vectren in $27b Valued Deal; 23/04/2018 – CenterPoint to Buy U.S. Midwest Utility Vectren for $72 a Share; 18/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Mobile Energy Solutions® provides uninterrupted natural gas service to New Mexico customers; 02/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy: 60-Mile Brazos Valley Connection Project Completed Ahead of Schedule; 08/03/2018 – CENTERPOINT CEO SCOTT PROCHAZKA SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 04/05/2018 – CenterPoint Energy Profit Rises; 12/03/2018 – 2018 Smart Grid Customer Education Symposium to Take Place at CenterPoint Energy in Houston; 24/05/2018 – Agile Interoperable Solutions (AIS) Announces Center Point System To Scale And Provide Remote Management For Its Core Integrati

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sinopec Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 336,555 shares to 46,490 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 7,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,213 shares, and cut its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,672 shares to 273,334 shares, valued at $51.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 5,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

