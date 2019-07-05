Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Cut Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $343,140; Shares Declined; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lifted General Motors (GM) Position by $907,832

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $38.44. About 3.46M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – GM, Ford rally after tariff warning; 26/04/2018 – S.Korea to inject $750 million into GM’s S.Korean unit -Yonhap; 20/03/2018 – GM SAYS STILL PLANS TO LAUNCH SELF-DRIVING CARS NEXT YEAR:AXIOS; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2’; 27/04/2018 – REG-Sandal plc : Share Buy-back and Notice of GM; 26/04/2018 – Ford will only update the Focus Active crossover and Mustang for the U.S. market, while GM called out a challenging passenger car environment; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 14/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA BY END-APRIL; 07/03/2018 – Power Solutions International Features Alternative-Fuel GM Vehicles at 2018 Work Truck Show; 16/03/2018 – In exchange, the workers want GM to keep its Gunsan plant open

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 211,530 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.81M, down from 215,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $86.73. About 5.07M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/03/2018 – Nike Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas scores against Nike in World Cup deals; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Analytics Leader Zodiac; 23/05/2018 – The N.F.L. and Nike Make Room for Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX TO SHIFT TO TAILWIND IN FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6,114 shares to 96,921 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 6,956 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 922,500 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory owns 9,644 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 90,535 shares. Washington Tru Financial Bank reported 27,754 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Bragg Finance Inc reported 5,235 shares stake. Moreover, Segment Wealth Lc has 1.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59,366 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz has 0.13% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Groesbeck Invest Corporation Nj holds 0.21% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Management L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 851,605 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.44% or 1.43 million shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 178,300 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership has 0.51% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 128,656 shares. Pictet Natl Bank Limited stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Cetera Advisor Network Limited invested in 31,459 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Profund Advsrs Ltd owns 28,224 shares.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $36.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gru Incorporated, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.86 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 69,200 shares. Shelton Capital reported 532 shares stake. Cadence Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 68,429 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Llc has 98,250 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv owns 375,582 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 88,012 shares. Bb&T owns 0.24% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 357,097 shares. Addison Cap invested in 0.94% or 33,447 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mgmt owns 21,535 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. American Natl Ins Tx reported 0.21% stake. Franklin Inc accumulated 30.56M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Lc has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Nordea Inv Management Ab holds 0.01% or 140,729 shares.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,690 shares to 7,692 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc. by 6,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,411 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc..

