Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; Franks International NV (FI) Sentiment Is 1.13

Franks International NV (FI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.40, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 44 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 39 sold and decreased stakes in Franks International NV. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 85.01 million shares, down from 90.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Franks International NV in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 29 Increased: 31 New Position: 13.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 12.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 814 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 5,459 shares with $2.08M value, down from 6,273 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $204.40B valuation. The stock increased 4.25% or $14.44 during the last trading session, reaching $354.43. About 7.73 million shares traded or 82.04% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Wins $262 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS 40 PCT OF ORDERS FOR 737 MAX 10 ARE INCREMENTAL, 25 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 9 ORDERS, 35 PCT CONVERTED FROM MAX 8; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Said to Embed Ex-737 Max Boss at Rolls to Fix Engine Woes; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO HAVE NO CHANGE TO CO.’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing, Jet Airways Announce New Order for 75 737 MAX Airplanes

More notable recent Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Frank’s International N.V. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Frank’s International N.V. (FI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Uk.Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Frank’s International NV (NYSE:FI)? – Yahoo Finance UK” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Frank's International N.V. (NYSE:FI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Frank’s International N.V. (FI) CEO Mike Kearney on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid Frank’s International’s (NYSE:FI) Devastating 75% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

FrankÂ’s International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the gas and oil exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.09 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: International Services, U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Services, Tubular Sales, and Blackhawk.

Bain Capital Investors Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Frank's International N.V. for 8.51 million shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc owns 16.14 million shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors Llc has 0.23% invested in the company for 404,958 shares. The Texas-based Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc has invested 0.21% in the stock. Corecommodity Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 46,545 shares.

The stock increased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.67. About 422,019 shares traded. Frank's International N.V. (FI) has declined 31.08% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FI News: 26/03/2018 – Frank’s International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Anne Frank’s diary hid pages of jokes, sex ed; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/03/2018 FRANK’S DISMISSES PWC AS ACCOUNTING FIRM, NAMES KPMG; 22/03/2018 – Frank’s International N.V. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/05/2018 – Frank’s International 1Q Rev $115.6M; 30/05/2018 – Frank’s International Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – FRANKS INTERNATIONAL NV Fl.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7; 08/05/2018 – FRANK’S INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $115.6M, EST. $117.1M

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 6,956 shares to 261,942 valued at $17.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cigna Corp New stake by 2,380 shares and now owns 10,508 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing still tactical buying opportunity – Buckingham – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 24,413 shares or 2.53% of their US portfolio. Ckw holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 565 were accumulated by Benedict Fin Advisors. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,344 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Btr Capital Mngmt has 0.26% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,528 shares. Columbus Circle invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc reported 3.35 million shares stake. 3,972 were accumulated by Advisory. King Wealth has 20,105 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Monetary Mgmt Grp Inc has 11,203 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Eagle Ridge Investment Mngmt owns 2,811 shares. Sfe Counsel owns 6,192 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 158,800 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39B for 36.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.