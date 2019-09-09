Bryn Mawr Trust Company Has Boosted Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $340,578; Morgan Stanley Holding in Nordstrom (JWN) Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley sold 107,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 292,099 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, down from 399,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 5.47% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 5.99M shares traded or 17.77% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q Rev $3.56B; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom rejects takeover offer from Nordstrom family group for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects founding family’s takeover offer; 25/03/2018 – Nordstrom will bring a consignment shoe brand into its first stand-alone men’s location, opening next month in New York; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Peek inside the NYC store Nordstrom built just for men

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 1,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 92,276 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53 million, up from 90,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $202.34. About 4.25 million shares traded or 40.24% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $353.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 255,369 shares to 289,907 shares, valued at $11.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tribune Media Co by 276,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,566 shares, and has risen its stake in Stoneco Ltd.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $96.77 million for 12.23 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IVV) by 1,205 shares to 46,440 shares, valued at $13.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IWM) by 4,473 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,155 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA).