Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased Stake in Aqua America (WTR) by $392,288 as Stock Rose; Glazer Capital Lifted Its Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Holding by $921,263

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 36.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 131,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 495,892 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 364,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $547.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.35. About 321,807 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 25/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS BUYS MAJORITY INTEREST IN RISE INTERACTIVE; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 20.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 9,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 36,986 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 46,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.67. About 613,372 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Mills: Definitely Not At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Quad Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quad/Graphics declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold QUAD shares while 34 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 3.12% more from 29.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). 2,476 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc. Parametric Port Lc reported 171,426 shares. 92,870 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Co. Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 606,290 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Js Cap Lc invested in 0.03% or 27,600 shares. Shell Asset Management Company reported 41,185 shares. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Swiss Bancorporation reported 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Water Island Capital invested in 0.08% or 219,500 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 282,400 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $864.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Far Pt Acquisition Corp by 201,947 shares to 640,848 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 98,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,788 shares, and cut its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $97.10 million for 24.82 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,968 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.59, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold WTR shares while 79 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 134.26 million shares or 36.57% more from 98.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Co holds 454,068 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 2,342 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 500 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 1,433 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 5,936 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Limited has invested 0% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Jackson Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,137 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv owns 125 shares. Prescott Group Inc Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 23,900 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il has 23,820 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 6,348 shares. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.04% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Invesco Limited reported 0.03% stake. Hudock Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) for 2,691 shares.

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Are These Utility Stocks Too Expensive Right Now? – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Aqua America to acquire DELCORA for $276.5M, despite American Water’s last-minute interest – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Former Exelon exec Francis Idehen joins Aqua America’s board – Philadelphia – Philadelphia Business Journal” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aqua America Inc.: Short-Term Possibilities Here – Seeking Alpha” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aqua America Is A Quality Company, But Shares Are Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.