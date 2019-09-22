Bryn Mawr Trust Company Decreased By $926,016 Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding; Reaves W H & Company Has Raised Nisource Com (NI) Holding By $2.14 Million

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased Nisource Inc Com (NI) stake by 4.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reaves W H & Company Inc acquired 76,345 shares as Nisource Inc Com (NI)’s stock rose 8.36%. The Reaves W H & Company Inc holds 1.89M shares with $54.34M value, up from 1.81 million last quarter. Nisource Inc Com now has $11.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 3.30 million shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Maryland Files to Recover Investment in Replacing Aging Infrastructure; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: NiSource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (Nl); 09/04/2018 – NiSource Highlights Progress in 2017 Integrated Annual Report; 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – DJ NiSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NI); 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 2.69% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 11,024 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 398,172 shares with $33.49 million value, down from 409,196 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $147.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.18 million shares traded or 49.82% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WARRANTS TO SEARCH 2 RESIDENCES RELATING TO SUSPECT; 20/04/2018 – J&J has acquired Abbott Medical Optics, TearScience and Sightbox; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity(TM) S” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Abbott Labs Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abbott teams up with Sanofi in diabetes – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 10.97% above currents $83.58 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $9300 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Rech Advisors accumulated 207,219 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc owns 3,865 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Btr Cap Management has invested 1.66% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.39% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 303,462 shares. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 13,056 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited invested in 0.14% or 12,000 shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.34% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Fragasso Group Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 0% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 3,830 shares. Hm Payson & Company invested 1.57% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Cape Ann Bank & Trust holds 9,201 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel invested in 3,352 shares. 181,897 were reported by Brinker. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.96% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 60,593 shares. Winch Advisory Llc holds 0% or 16 shares.

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) stake by 36,750 shares to 184,750 valued at $16.20 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Chevron Corporation Com (NYSE:CVX) stake by 9,327 shares and now owns 179,414 shares. Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 329.34 million shares or 2.95% less from 339.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com owns 587 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Manhattan stated it has 274,555 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 1.88 million are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Ls Invest Advsr has 0.03% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company owns 44,540 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Principal Group Inc Inc stated it has 547,809 shares. 15,193 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% or 1.48M shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Llc accumulated 34,409 shares. 1.02M are owned by Hennessy Advsr Inc. 326 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Renaissance Technology holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 647,200 shares.