Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Duke Energy (DUK) Position; Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shorts Up By 39.83%

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 18.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 4,001 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 4.08%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 17,792 shares with $1.57M value, down from 21,793 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $68.76B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $94.37. About 763,065 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES 0.5 PERCENT POWER RETAIL GROWTH LONG-TERM; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK

Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) had an increase of 39.83% in short interest. AE’s SI was 49,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 39.83% from 35,400 shares previously. With 13,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE)’s short sellers to cover AE’s short positions. The SI to Adams Resources & Energy Inc’s float is 2.24%. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $30.05. About 1,770 shares traded. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) has declined 16.99% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AE News: 12/03/2018 Adams Resources 4Q Rev $408.5M; 28/03/2018 – Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. Announces CFO Resignation; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY, REPORTS CFO RESIGNATION; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: AE May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Adams Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – ANDERS WILL REMAIN IN HIS CURRENT POSITION UNTIL MID-APRIL 2018; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC – JOSH C. ANDERS, HAS NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Adams Resources 1Q Rev $387.3M; 28/03/2018 – ADAMS RESOURCES & ENERGY INC AE.A SAYS SHARON DAVIS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO; 12/03/2018 – Adams Resources 4Q EPS 88c

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $126,615 activity. The insider Roycraft Kevin J. bought $10,328. The insider Niemann John O. Jr. bought 600 shares worth $19,740. Pressler Townes G. bought $16,101 worth of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) on Wednesday, August 14. Shares for $6,176 were bought by Ohmart Tracy E. 1,000 shares valued at $31,300 were bought by Brasseux Murray E on Friday, August 16.

Another recent and important Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “15 Stocks Sitting on Huge Piles of Cash – Investorplace.com” on April 24, 2019.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $127.20 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. It has a 41.05 P/E ratio. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other clients primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 1.91 million shares or 18.00% more from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 3,277 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) for 251 shares. 88,961 were reported by Deprince Race And Zollo Incorporated. Financial Bank Of America De accumulated 1,833 shares or 0% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Geode Cap Management Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,643 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 201,807 shares. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,983 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ancora Ltd stated it has 32,287 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 92,379 are held by Vanguard Gru Incorporated. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE).

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.64 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Ishares (IWD) stake by 2,565 shares to 86,955 valued at $11.06M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 9,338 shares and now owns 393,933 shares. Aptiv Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fund invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 64,330 were reported by First Citizens Bankshares & Tru Comm. Mai Cap Management invested in 5,581 shares. The Connecticut-based Yhb Inv has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). State Teachers Retirement System has 0.24% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.07M shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Davenport And Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 110,286 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs invested in 0.03% or 670 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0.05% or 1,996 shares. Heritage Invsts holds 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 18,195 shares. Hengehold Ltd Company holds 6,230 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). River And Mercantile Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,550 shares. Qci Asset Management New York accumulated 159,725 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 71,000 shares.