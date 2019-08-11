Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut By $783,090 Its Bio (TECH) Stake; Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Shorts Increased By 14.01%

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Bio (TECH) stake by 40.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 3,955 shares as Bio (TECH)’s stock rose 3.97%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 5,928 shares with $1.18 million value, down from 9,883 last quarter. Bio now has $7.28B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $192.09. About 98,058 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Names Kim Kelderman as Pres, Diagnostics and Genomics; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q EPS 52c

Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) had an increase of 14.01% in short interest. MCBC’s SI was 320,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 14.01% from 281,200 shares previously. With 31,000 avg volume, 10 days are for Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC)’s short sellers to cover MCBC’s short positions. The SI to Macatawa Bank Corporation’s float is 1.22%. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 37,666 shares traded. Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) has declined 16.22% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MCBC News: 19/04/2018 DJ Macatawa Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCBC); 30/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – MACATAWA BANK CORP QTRLY SHR $0.17; 26/04/2018 – Macatawa Bank 1Q EPS 17c

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services primarily in Western Michigan. The company has market cap of $343.03 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, transaction accounts, regular and money market savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans offered to finance activities and equipment; commercial real estate loans primarily comprising construction and development loans, and multi-family and other non-residential real estate loans; retail loans that primarily consist of residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $5,128 activity. $5,128 worth of Macatawa Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MCBC) shares were bought by Doyle Timothy J..

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Spdr Gold Trust Gold Shs (GLD) stake by 2,533 shares to 18,785 valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares (IWD) stake by 5,005 shares and now owns 84,390 shares. Ishares (IWN) was raised too.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $95,530 activity. BAUMGARTNER ROBERT V also bought $95,530 worth of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Bio-Techne Corporation had 4 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) earned “Buy” rating by Janney Capital on Tuesday, July 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Argus Research.

