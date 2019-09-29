Bryn Mawr Trust Company Cut Bank Of America (BAC) Stake; Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Phillips 66 Partners has $6200 highest and $5600 lowest target. $59’s average target is 4.39% above currents $56.52 stock price. Phillips 66 Partners had 5 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. See Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $62.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

06/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Bank Of America Corp (BAC) stake by 24.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 13,022 shares as Bank Of America Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 39,408 shares with $1.14 million value, down from 52,430 last quarter. Bank Of America Corp now has $273.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 41.35M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (Nll) INCREASED $550 MILLION, OR 5%, TO $11.6 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Drops 42% This Year, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – NOTICE TO UPS EMPLOYEES WITH ACCOUNTS AT THE MERRILL LYNCH TAMPA, FLORIDA BRANCH OFFICE: Klayman & Toskes, P.A. Continues to; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Kangyo Yokohama Securities Comments on Bank of America’s Double Digit Growth; 07/05/2018 – ‘We want to get cash out of the system’ with mobile payments, Bank of America’s digital chief says; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Eight in 10 Atlanta Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2014 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00; 18/05/2018 – TAIWAN CENTRAL BANK NAMES FOUR LOCAL BANKS TO TAKE OVER THE BUSINESS AFTER UOB’S EXIT; 01/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. 7,349 shares were bought by Mitchell Kevin J, worth $356,409. Bairrington Phillip David also bought $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Phillips 66 Partners LP shares while 46 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 46.71 million shares or 1.36% less from 47.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Advisors holds 12,205 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Leuthold Group Inc Ltd Com reported 5,903 shares. Susquehanna Interest Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 31,602 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% or 70,309 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Beaumont Financial Partners Limited Liability reported 4,241 shares. Parkside Bankshares And holds 0.2% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 12,335 shares. Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) owns 309 shares. Heronetta Mngmt L P has invested 1.12% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The Kansas-based Tortoise Advisors has invested 3.22% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Group Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Blackrock has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 12,589 shares. Raymond James Financial Advisors holds 107,684 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation midstream assets. The company has market cap of $12.77 billion. It operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana. It has a 12.61 P/E ratio. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of Phillips 66 Partners LP.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “If You Think This Energy Company’s 3.5% Dividend Yield Is Attractive, You Should Check Out Its MLP – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 High-Yield Stocks With Fast Growing Dividends – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 259,369 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – WILL CONTINUE TO FUND ORGANIC PROJECTS IN 2018 WITH CASH ON HAND, DEBT CAPACITY AND SELECTIVE USE OF ATM PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33B for 10.79 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of America has $37 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32.10’s average target is 9.37% above currents $29.35 stock price. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, June 18 report. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $37 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 17 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 26. Wood downgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Friday, September 6. Wood has “Market Perform” rating and $2900 target. JP Morgan maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 11.29M shares. 3.43M are owned by Westfield Capital Mngmt L P. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Co invested in 324,703 shares. Sonata Cap Grp stated it has 0.15% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.89% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). California-based Inv House Lc has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lathrop Inv Corp holds 24,081 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Lc holds 1.07% or 6.62 million shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot invested in 166,374 shares. Ghp Advisors reported 85,753 shares. Stieven Advisors Lp has 528,700 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation reported 4.85 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Lockheed Martin Inv has invested 0.73% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Snow Management LP owns 1.93M shares for 3.68% of their portfolio. 154,506 were accumulated by Atlantic Union Bancshares.