Bryn Mawr Trust Company Continues to Hold Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD); Santa Barbara Asset Management Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG) Raised by $8.41 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 84,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 1.80M shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.53M, up from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 1.23M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 6,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 121,256 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 114,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $64.82. About 5.19 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 05/03/2018 – GSK: ViiV Interim Results Show Dolutegravir Effective, Well-Tolerated in HIV/TB Patients; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – FILGOTINIB WAS GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED IN EQUATOR TRIAL, WITH NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS OBSERVED

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 27,759 shares to 1.92M shares, valued at $217.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.94M shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

