Bryn Mawr Trust Company Boosted Texas Instruments (TXN) Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder King Wealth Management Group Has Increased Its Stake

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 10.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 1,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,105 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, up from 18,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $356.9. About 3.79M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Boeing Honors Suppliers for Outstanding Performance; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row; 18/05/2018 – CBS 6 Albany – WRGB: #BREAKING: Cuban media: Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana has crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS AIR.PA SUSPENDS STUDY ON ENHANCED ‘A320NEO-PLUS’ JET, FOCUSING INSTEAD ON CURRENT PRODUCTION CHALLENGES; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 02/05/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG ADDRESSES NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 19.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company bought 7,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, up from 35,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 1.83 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $3.49M worth of stock was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M on Wednesday, February 13. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million.

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Ivv (IVV) by 5,253 shares to 98,584 shares, valued at $28.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Mdy (MDY) by 1,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,683 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2,832 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Limited accumulated 1,753 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,937 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.72 million shares. 3,557 are owned by Old Dominion Cap Management Inc. South State Corporation holds 36,017 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 2,715 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.54% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Crawford Counsel accumulated 20,717 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md reported 1.86% stake. Convergence Investment Ptnrs Llc reported 17,199 shares stake. Malaga Cove Limited Liability holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,309 shares. Gladius Capital Lp holds 11,486 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Co reported 4,623 shares. 100 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Co.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11,037 shares to 288,892 shares, valued at $40.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Clarion Glbl R/E Income Fd (IGR) by 153,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,576 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. Another trade for 6,648 shares valued at $683,813 was sold by BLINN MARK A. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. $929,627 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares were sold by Kozanian Hagop H. Van Haren Julie also sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. The insider Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455. $743,400 worth of stock was sold by PATSLEY PAMELA H on Wednesday, February 6.