Bryn Mawr Trust Company Boosted By $459,096 Its Sysco (SYY) Holding; Altiris Has 1.57 Sentiment

Altiris Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 55 investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 35 trimmed and sold stock positions in Altiris Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 64.28 million shares, up from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Altiris Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 24.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company increased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 2.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bryn Mawr Trust Company acquired 6,956 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 261,942 shares with $17.49M value, up from 254,986 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $35.97B valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $69.99. About 4.74 million shares traded or 88.95% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’

Among 4 analysts covering Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Sysco Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by JP Morgan. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of SYY in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 16,324 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs Inc holds 7,589 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 3.63M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Bessemer Inc holds 0.02% or 96,375 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability owns 5,563 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.12% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mengis Capital holds 3,800 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 3.31 million shares. Ballentine Limited Company reported 0.05% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Moreover, Johnson Fin Group Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 1,160 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.4% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 7,574 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0.24% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 396,432 shares. Cognios Cap Limited invested in 35,990 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 136,179 shares.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased Cbre Clarion Glbl R/E Income Fd (IGR) stake by 153,119 shares to 142,576 valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 4,572 shares and now owns 81,486 shares. Spdr (SPY) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.27. About 575,732 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) has risen 24.61% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Provides XYOSTED™ Regulatory Update; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- ANNOUNCED FDA ACKNOWLEDGED RECEIPT OF RESUBMISSION TO CRL RECEIVED IN CONNECTION WITH XYOSTED NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC ATRS.O – BELIEVES THAT IT DOES NOT NEED TO CONDUCT ANY NEW CLINICAL STUDIES TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA -ANTICIPATES RESUBMISSION TO INCLUDE RE-ANALYSES OF EXISTING DATA, ADDRESS LABELING, POTENTIAL POST-APPROVAL RISK MITIGATION STRATEGIES; 27/03/2018 – Antares Pharma Anticipates 2Q Resubmission of Xyosted to FD; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 05/04/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA- FDA CONSIDERED RESUBMISSION A COMPLETE, CLASS 2 RESPONSE & HAS ASSIGNED USER FEE GOAL DATE OF SEPT. 29, 2018

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $533.21 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.