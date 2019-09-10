Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Trimmed Holding as Stock Declined; Regions Financial Cut Stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY) by $18.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 20,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 30,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 51,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.67 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.65% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.19. About 353 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 69.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 275,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 118,775 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.86M, down from 394,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $44.97. About 10.77M shares traded or 20.05% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). California Employees Retirement accumulated 35,955 shares or 0% of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Com LP reported 347,023 shares. Prudential Financial owns 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 7,154 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability owns 581,848 shares. 113,902 are owned by Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Captrust owns 1,091 shares. 12,106 are held by Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 6,104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 7,523 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Morgan Stanley owns 29,200 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Llc reported 0.44% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) owns 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 374 shares.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 13,231 shares to 14,776 shares, valued at $545,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 97,482 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.77M for 11.28 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,755 shares to 246,623 shares, valued at $24.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 35,732 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB).

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $598.87 million for 16.06 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.19% or 339,366 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Liability Co holds 4,182 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 0.06% or 8,676 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Company accumulated 16,059 shares. Haverford stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Naples Global Ltd Company holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 17,071 shares. Massachusetts Services Ma holds 0.18% or 6.45 million shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fernwood Investment Management Lc reported 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.14% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Ssi Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 160 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.05% or 371,444 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.86% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 5.23M shares. Quadrant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.75% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of stock. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $224,800 was made by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, August 12. $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Brown Oscar K. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of stock.