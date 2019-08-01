Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake; As Schweitzer (SWM) Share Value Rose, Adams Asset Advisors Has Upped Stake by $850,060

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 151,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47M, down from 177,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $35.88. About 20,436 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors

Adams Asset Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schweitzer (SWM) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Asset Advisors Llc bought 22,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 55,515 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 33,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schweitzer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.3. About 67,714 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc holds 880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management stated it has 415,016 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ftb Advsrs reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 0.06% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Bridgeway Management stated it has 56,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 30,200 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 4.53M shares stake. Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 10,402 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc has invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 748 shares. Hgk Asset accumulated 5,426 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 25,350 shares.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $828.72 million and $750.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,905 shares to 36,401 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,811 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 19,600 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 1,249 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 12,534 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Lc owns 202 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kistler owns 80 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 35,955 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Co holds 0% or 7,116 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Corporation owns 36,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Tru reported 1,195 shares stake. Prelude Limited Com invested in 0% or 208 shares. Moreover, American Century Cos has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 15,229 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 35,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 110,840 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.