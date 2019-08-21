Bryn Mawr Bk (BMTC) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Cut Stake by $1.60 Million; Schneider Capital Management Holding in Synovus Financial (SNV) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

Schneider Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 132,324 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.55 million, down from 166,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 1.17M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES UPTO $150 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – Synovus Announces Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.78%, EST. 3.73%; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp (BMTC) by 39.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 20,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 30,871 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, down from 51,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bk Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $697.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $34.66. About 30,772 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.70 million for 11.11 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walthausen And Co Limited Company invested in 0.79% or 168,630 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel stated it has 23,075 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 64 are held by Fifth Third Bank. Maltese Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 151,300 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Cap Mngmt stated it has 10,000 shares. D E Shaw owns 22,349 shares. North Star Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 241,454 shares. Moreover, Comml Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 3,372 shares. Stifel Fin invested in 0.01% or 70,446 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,117 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kistler owns 80 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC).

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 15,123 shares to 25,213 shares, valued at $779,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 2,815 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 366,294 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 50,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Halcon Resources Corporation.

