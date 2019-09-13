Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.60% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.33% of all Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.40% 1.40% Industry Average 27.73% 10.26% 1.15%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation N/A 37 12.89 Industry Average 102.96M 371.37M 14.09

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.20 1.50 2.72

The peers have a potential upside of 17.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.62% -0.72% -1.9% -0.59% -23.94% 7.79% Industry Average 2.92% 5.34% 7.72% 9.50% 10.16% 16.99%

For the past year Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was less bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.69. In other hand, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s peers have beta of 0.81 which is 18.93% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s competitors show that they’re better in 6 of the 5 indicators compared to the company itself.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.