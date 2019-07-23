Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (BMTC) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) and Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Mid-Atlantic Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 38 3.42 N/A 2.82 13.12 Citizens Financial Group Inc. 35 2.82 N/A 3.60 9.50

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc. Citizens Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 1.3% Citizens Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 8.7% 1.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.71 beta indicates that Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is 29.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation and Citizens Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 0% respectively. 1.2% are Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation -4.07% -0.27% -5.11% -8.2% -18.77% 7.44% Citizens Financial Group Inc. -4.09% -0.7% -5.78% -10.12% -19.2% 15.07%

For the past year Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation has weaker performance than Citizens Financial Group Inc.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation beats Citizens Financial Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services. It also offers wealth management services, including trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory services, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, tax, financial planning, and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides insurance and related products and services consisting of casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Further, it offers small-ticket equipment financing services. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned or leased 25 full-service branches, 8 retirement limited-hour community offices, 1 limited-service branch, and 5 wealth management offices located in Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, Philadelphia, and Dauphin counties in Pennsylvania; and New Castle county in Delaware. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking, savings, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services for retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans, leases, trade financing, deposits, treasury management, cash management, commercial cards, foreign exchange, interest rate risk management, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and capital markets advisory capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries focusing on middle-market companies, large corporations, and institutions. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated through approximately 1,200 branches in 11 states across the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking platforms. It also maintains approximately 100 retail and commercial non-branch offices located in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.