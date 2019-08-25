Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Stock Value Declined While North Star Asset Management Upped Its Stake; Intel (INTC) Position Raised by Shell Asset Management Co

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 18,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 241,454 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, up from 222,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $676.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 55,487 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94

Shell Asset Management Co increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shell Asset Management Co bought 13,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 686,253 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85 million, up from 672,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shell Asset Management Co who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $44.96. About 32.82M shares traded or 47.65% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 07/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Intel’s Discrete GPU, “Arctic Sound,” Will Have Gaming Variant; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 12, 2018; 14/03/2018 – @petenajarian is looking to hit another home run with his Fast Pitch on $INTC; 17/04/2018 – INTEL TO ENABLE ICON TO OFFER INTEL PHARMA ANALYTICS PLATFORM; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 10/05/2018 – BMW: REACHNOW TO BRING SERVICE TO INTEL’S HILLSBORO, OR SITES; 15/03/2018 – ASETEK ANNOUNCES ONGOING COLLABORATION WITH INTEL ON LIQUID COOLING FOR

Shell Asset Management Co, which manages about $4.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,881 shares to 229,284 shares, valued at $17.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,699 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv stated it has 95,421 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. First Merchants has 79,521 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Kempen Mgmt Nv owns 24,006 shares. Payden & Rygel reported 312,900 shares. Amer Economic Planning Grp Inc Adv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 6,352 shares. Wendell David, New Hampshire-based fund reported 54,842 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0.3% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 103,746 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 237,400 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 298,890 shares. Hennessy has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 184,173 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman. Pinnacle Ptnrs invested in 284,208 shares or 1.23% of the stock. 116,016 are held by Freestone Cap Limited Liability. Moreover, Toronto Dominion National Bank has 0.26% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 3.13M shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 8 investors sold BMTC shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Co reported 0.03% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 5,828 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% or 1,091 shares. Charles Schwab Management invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) or 347,023 shares. 151,300 were reported by Maltese Mgmt Ltd. 8,569 are owned by Tower Bridge Advsr. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 19,600 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 13,602 shares or 0% of the stock. Banc Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 127,271 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based First Trust LP has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Prelude Lc has 208 shares. Kistler reported 80 shares stake. Invesco Limited owns 26,513 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 4,155 shares.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,935 shares to 78,018 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perrigo Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 18,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,880 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI).

