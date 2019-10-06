Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) Share Value Declined While Loomis Sayles & Company LP Trimmed Position; Weitz Investment Management Has Lifted Holding in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by $3.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 318,010 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.67 million, up from 292,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 878,767 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials

Loomis Sayles & Company LP decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (BMTC) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP sold 8,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.90% . The institutional investor held 338,815 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.65 million, down from 347,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.62. About 33,758 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 200 are owned by Barnett Inc. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Ltd has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 253,800 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 1,718 shares. Weiss Multi reported 14,726 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 4,046 shares. 2.68M are owned by Bank Of Mellon. Aviva Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 4,753 were accumulated by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). D E Shaw And Comm accumulated 13,426 shares. Aperio Gp Lc reported 55,744 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. United Ser Automobile Association reported 0.17% stake. Davenport And Co Limited Co reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 1.27M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 107,900 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $24.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 25,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 584,470 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold BMTC shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.92 million shares or 0.29% more from 14.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Llc owns 36,780 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 17,330 were reported by Alphaone Ser Llc. Vanguard Group Inc reported 977,018 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Swiss Savings Bank has 37,600 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 16,765 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 13,520 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 400,514 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc reported 8,850 shares. Ameriprise Financial reported 17,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 154,060 shares. Cap Assocs Ny has invested 0.61% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Philadelphia Tru owns 0.4% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 122,865 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $53.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 16,091 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $1.14B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 11,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Sm Energy Co Cvt.

Analysts await Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BMTC’s profit will be $15.83 million for 11.42 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.