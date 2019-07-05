Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) EPS Estimated At $0.83; Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.83 EPS on July, 18.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.83 EPS. BMTC’s profit would be $16.68M giving it 11.29 P/E if the $0.83 EPS is correct. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s analysts see 18.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.49. About 19,495 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 18.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net $15.3M; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.22/SHR; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates

Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 52 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 54 sold and reduced positions in Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 53.01 million shares, down from 55.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Amt-free Municipal Value Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 31 Increased: 36 New Position: 16.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $753.30 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 12.88 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 8 investors sold Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) or 50,711 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 29,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru holds 98,484 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 15,300 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc reported 208 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 12,534 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 45,856 shares. Steinberg Asset holds 10,200 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Management invested in 131,299 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 2,937 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.71% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Moreover, Philadelphia Tru Company has 0.57% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Moreover, Pennsylvania Trust has 0.07% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 26,578 shares. 3,372 were accumulated by Retail Bank Of Montreal Can.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 6.33% of its portfolio in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund for 13.02 million shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 323,755 shares or 3.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robinson Capital Management Llc has 3.53% invested in the company for 846,709 shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 3.03% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.57 million shares.

The stock increased 0.29% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 14,586 shares traded. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) has risen 5.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500.