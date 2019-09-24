Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) EPS Estimated At $0.78; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Has 0.99 Sentiment

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) to report $0.78 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 7.14% from last quarter’s $0.84 EPS. BMTC’s profit would be $15.70M giving it 11.68 P/E if the $0.78 EPS is correct. After having $0.78 EPS previously, Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 51,379 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 23.94% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Grows Its BMT Insurance Advisors Announcing The Acquisition Of Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 02/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Rebrands Powers Craft Insurance Division as BMT Insurance Advisors; 05/03/2018 Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award

Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 121 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 122 sold and decreased their equity positions in Biotelemetry Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 30.15 million shares, up from 29.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Biotelemetry Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 61 Increased: 88 New Position: 33.

Analysts await BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 3.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.53 per share. BEAT’s profit will be $17.29 million for 20.44 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality.

Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 4.34% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. for 53,023 shares. 1492 Capital Management Llc owns 60,892 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.45% invested in the company for 302,940 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Millrace Asset Group Inc. has invested 2.09% in the stock. Sio Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 153,955 shares.

BioTelemetry, Inc. provides cardiac monitoring, cardiac monitoring device manufacturing, and centralized cardiac core laboratory services. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Healthcare, Research, and Technology. It has a 32.42 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment focuses on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $733.71 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 12.27 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares while 37 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 14.92 million shares or 0.29% more from 14.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Architects has 0.03% invested in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 4,948 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). First Mercantile has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Kistler holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 3,890 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associate Inc has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). The New York-based Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). First Tru Lp reported 23,957 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Alliancebernstein Lp invested 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0% or 400,514 shares in its portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr reported 0.04% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) or 154,060 shares.

