Bryan Garnier Reaffirms Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB) As Neutral; Has Target Of GBX 6870.00; Shorts at DETERMINE (DTRM) Lowered By 36.04%

DETERMINE INC (OTCMKTS:DTRM) had a decrease of 36.04% in short interest. DTRM’s SI was 85,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 36.04% from 132,900 shares previously. With 293,300 avg volume, 0 days are for DETERMINE INC (OTCMKTS:DTRM)’s short sellers to cover DTRM’s short positions. The stock increased 10.00% or $0.016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.176. About 80,325 shares traded or 171.09% up from the average. Determine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) has declined 89.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 94.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DTRM News: 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 20/03/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Brings the Power of eProcurement to SIG Global Executive Summit in Washington, DC; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Determine Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DTRM); 03/04/2018 – Learn Contract Management Best Practices from PayStream Advisors and Industry-Leading Provider Determine, Inc. in Webinar on 4/10; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 03/04/2018 – Learn Contract Management Best Practices from PayStream Advisors and Industry-Leading Provider Determine, Inc. in Webinar on 4/; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 08/03/2018 Industry-Leading Determine, Inc. Hosts West Region User Group Featuring Key Customers Including Alliant Credit Union

Bryan Garnier have a GBX 6870.00 target price on the stock. The target price indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB)‘s close price. This rating was shown in analysts report on Wednesday, 31 July.

Determine, Inc. provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management solutions. The company has market cap of $4.58 million. The firm offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SmartContracts, a solution for the controlling of contract processes from request, authoring, negotiation, approval, and e-signature through ongoing obligations management, analysis, reporting, and renewals; SmartSource, an enterprise scale solution to support the processes of supplier on-boarding, supplier selection, and on-going supplier management; and SmartAnalytics, which delivers business insights and executive reporting.

Another recent and important Determine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRM) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Needham lowers Determine target; DTRM -17.6% – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2018.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company has market cap of 45.41 billion GBP. The firm offers treatment products for analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl, and Strepsils brand names. It has a 21.01 P/E ratio. It also offers hygienic products, including surface care and lavatory care products, antiseptic liquids, pest control products, automatic dishwashing products, automatic dishwashing products, and depilatory products under the Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Finish, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, and Veet brand names.

The stock decreased 0.77% or GBX 50 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 6405. About 230,906 shares traded. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (LON:RB), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has GBX 8100 highest and GBX 5300 lowest target. GBX 7190’s average target is 12.26% above currents GBX 6405 stock price. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC had 52 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by UBS. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 12. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Underperform” on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, February 11. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 2. The stock of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 18 by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Monday, February 4. UBS maintained the shares of RB in report on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating.