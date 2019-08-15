Brunswick Corporation (BC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

We are comparing Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) and Malibu Boats Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Recreational Goods Other companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brunswick Corporation 49 0.70 N/A 1.61 30.57 Malibu Boats Inc. 39 0.84 N/A 2.71 11.13

Demonstrates Brunswick Corporation and Malibu Boats Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Malibu Boats Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brunswick Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Brunswick Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Malibu Boats Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brunswick Corporation 0.00% 10.1% 3.8% Malibu Boats Inc. 0.00% 37.6% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

Brunswick Corporation has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Malibu Boats Inc.’s 1.76 beta is the reason why it is 76.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Brunswick Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Malibu Boats Inc. are 1.6 and 0.7 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

Brunswick Corporation and Malibu Boats Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brunswick Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Malibu Boats Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$65.33 is Brunswick Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 51.72%. Malibu Boats Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $56.5 average target price and a 123.76% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Malibu Boats Inc. is looking more favorable than Brunswick Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Brunswick Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Malibu Boats Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Brunswick Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Malibu Boats Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brunswick Corporation 5.02% 8.09% -3.72% -3.06% -23.04% 5.83% Malibu Boats Inc. -6.83% -23.18% -27.75% -24.88% -18.72% -13.42%

For the past year Brunswick Corporation had bullish trend while Malibu Boats Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Malibu Boats Inc. beats Brunswick Corporation.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The companyÂ’s Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names. The companyÂ’s Boat segment offers fiberglass pleasure boats; yachts and sport yachts; sport cruisers and sport boats; offshore fishing boats; aluminum and fiberglass fishing boats; pontoon boats; and utility boats; deck and inflatable boats; and heavy-gauge aluminum boats under the Sea Ray L-Class, Bayliner, Heyday, Meridian, Boston Whaler, Lund, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Princecraft, Thunder Jet, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Uttern, Protector, and Legend brands. Its Fitness segment provides cardiovascular fitness equipment; and strength-training equipment, as well as engages in the billiards business. This segment serves health clubs, corporations, schools and universities, hotels, professional sports teams, retirement and assisted living facilities, and the military and governmental agencies under the Life Fitness, Hammer Strength, Cybex, Indoor Cycling Group, SCIFIT, InMovement, Air Hockey, Brunswick, and Contender brands. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Malibu Boats, Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The company also offers various accessories and aftermarket parts. It operates through a network of independent dealers in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand markets. Malibu Boats, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.