Brunswick Common (BC) Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Shareholder Banc Funds Co Lifted Holding by $1.77 Million as Stock Value Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc. (OLBK) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 73,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 288,263 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.19M, up from 214,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.91. About 50,742 shares traded. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp Common (BC) by 252.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 202,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 1.62M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Highlander, Evans Food, Wind Point, Mill Rock, TA, Apax – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BC Partners confirms investment by Blackstone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90 billion and $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 215,684 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $97.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co New (NYSE:RTN) by 7,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,883 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 99,454 shares or 1.36% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 52,262 shares. Tygh Mgmt reported 0.69% stake. Schafer Cullen Cap Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 57,146 were reported by Comerica National Bank & Trust. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 353,658 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 35,649 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset reported 20,566 shares stake. State Bank Of Mellon accumulated 1.11M shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0.07% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 879,140 shares. Shelton Management invested in 0.02% or 312 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 529 shares. Skyline Asset Mgmt Lp reported 263,500 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 27,200 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 227,088 shares.

More notable recent Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Enters Oversold Territory – Tale of the Tape – NASDAQ” on May 15, 2014, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (CPSI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Line Bank to Host Family Carnival During Celebrate Damascus Festival – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 13, 2018.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Standard Avb Financial Corp. by 77,405 shares to 184,571 shares, valued at $4.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W.T.B. Financial Corporation (WTBFB) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,755 shares, and cut its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB).