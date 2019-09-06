Brunswick (BC) Valuation Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased Holding; As Nordson (NDSN) Stock Price Declined, Confluence Investment Management Has Raised by $1.17 Million Its Position

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nordson Corporation (NDSN) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 8,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 157,459 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.87 million, up from 148,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nordson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 44,353 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.56, EST. $1.43; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company's stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 328,510 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Wright Invsts Service, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,089 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 11,954 shares. Bailard, California-based fund reported 8,200 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ser Ma holds 2.64M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,401 shares. Bowling Port Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 44,141 shares. Gideon Cap Advsrs holds 0.27% or 14,897 shares. Icon Advisers Inc stated it has 0.85% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 0% or 12,670 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested in 383 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 804,112 shares. Shellback Capital Ltd Partnership has 2.79% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 502,800 shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $43.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Pptys Inc by 396,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.88M for 12.60 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold NDSN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 39.00 million shares or 6.19% less from 41.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House Ltd has invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). 56,095 are owned by Mountain Pacific Advisers Id. The Ohio-based Huntington Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Jacobs & Com Ca holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 7,653 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 962,922 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd owns 2,520 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.01% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 397,951 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 32,413 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability owns 6,565 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested in 95,327 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs accumulated 5,301 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.06% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial invested in 11,372 shares. Bamco Inc New York has 150,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 1,900 shares.