Brunswick (BC) Valuation Declined While Grandfield & Dodd Increased Its Stake; As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined, Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $1.02 Million

Grandfield & Dodd Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 5.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc bought 10,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 211,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.70 million, up from 200,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $53.68. About 795,815 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.82M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76M and $219.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 15,743 shares to 18,973 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,836 shares, and cut its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,621 shares to 101,589 shares, valued at $21.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,944 shares, and cut its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings.