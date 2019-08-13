Brunswick (BC) to pay $0.21 on Sep 13, 2019; Shorts at SECOM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (SOMLF) Lowered By 60.37%

Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:BC) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Brunswick Corp’s current price of $46.50 translates into 0.45% yield. Brunswick Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 646,643 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT

SECOM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOMLF) had a decrease of 60.37% in short interest. SOMLF’s SI was 36,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 60.37% from 93,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 369 days are for SECOM CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SOMLF)’s short sellers to cover SOMLF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $80.45. About 150 shares traded or 82.93% up from the average. SECOM CO., LTD. (OTCMKTS:SOMLF) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.58 billion. The firm offers on-line security; remote imaging security; and building management systems for condominiums and apartments, shops, offices, warehouses, factories, and other commercial and industrial establishments, as well as financial institutions; emergency medical alert system for seniors; large-scale proprietary; and camera systems. It has a 21.43 P/E ratio. It also offers automatic fire alarm, environmental monitoring systems, and fire and smoke control systems; foam, dry chemical, and inert gas fire extinguishing systems, as well as fire sprinklers; inspection, maintenance, and repair services; and parking lot control systems, as well as assembles and sells printed circuit boards.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 26.41 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, BLA, FulTyme RV, Talamex, Besto, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brands.