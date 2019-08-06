Brunswick (BC) to pay $0.21 on Sep 13, 2019; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)’s Sentiment Is 2.43

Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:BC) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Brunswick Corp’s current price of $45.46 translates into 0.46% yield. Brunswick Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $45.46. About 1.62M shares traded or 15.00% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 28 reduced and sold their stakes in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 93.65 million shares, down from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 21 Increased: 42 New Position: 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold Brunswick Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 1.18 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 50,971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na owns 322 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 0.02% or 16,314 shares. 227,088 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Asset Management reported 5,350 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 31,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 788,872 shares. Hodges Cap Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 330,620 shares. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 50,000 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc invested in 1.09 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Kennedy Cap has 0.11% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 93,192 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,439 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glob Thematic Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.98% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 418,585 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $142,103 activity. Dekker Christopher F had sold 1,599 shares worth $79,858.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.96 billion. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 25.81 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, BLA, FulTyme RV, Talamex, Besto, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brands.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

Great Point Partners Llc holds 4.8% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 5.96 million shares. Ra Capital Management Llc owns 8.66 million shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dafna Capital Management Llc has 1.75% invested in the company for 498,415 shares. The Georgia-based Emory University has invested 1.52% in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 500,000 shares.

The stock decreased 7.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 1.63M shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 23/03/2018 – Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces They Have Filed A Class Action Lawsuit Against BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX); 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – BioCryst Short-Interest Ratio Rises 96% to 25 Days; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with ldera Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB™ for the Treatment of Influenza; 01/05/2018 – BioCryst Receives European Medicines Agency Approval for ALPIVAB for the Treatment of Influenza; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST, IDERA TO PROVIDE TIME FOR NEW CLINICAL DATA