Brunswick (BC) to pay $0.21 on Sep 13, 2019; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Increased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake

Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) is expected to pay $0.21 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:BC) shareholders before Aug 19, 2019 will receive the $0.21 dividend. Brunswick Corp’s current price of $47.76 translates into 0.44% yield. Brunswick Corp’s dividend has Aug 20, 2019 as record date. Jul 16, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $47.76. About 1.47M shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) stake by 46.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 5,004 shares as Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT)’s stock declined 4.36%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 15,743 shares with $2.13M value, up from 10,739 last quarter. Caterpillar Inc Del now has $76.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $134.46. About 2.63 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR- BONFIELD TO GET $800,000 CASH SIGN-ON BONUS PAID AS SOON AS ADMINISTRATIVELY PRACTICABLE AFTER COMPLETION OF FIRST DAY OF EMPLOYMENT; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH UP 26 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Caterpillar Announces Executive Officer Retirement; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRY MARGINS TO NARROW; 08/05/2018 – Caterpillar Looks to Calm the Waters After Good-as-It-Gets Rout; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar Foundation Launches Value of Water Campaign to Help its Partners Address Poverty; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Latin America Total Machines Retail Sales Up 56%; 05/04/2018 – Trump proposes $100 billion more in tariffs on China; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, March 11. FBR Capital maintained Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) rating on Tuesday, March 12. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $84 target.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.16 billion. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 27.12 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, BLA, FulTyme RV, Talamex, Besto, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brands.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brunswick Schedules Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call July 25 – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Corporation (BC) CEO Dave Foulkes on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold Brunswick Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Lc accumulated 216,051 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aurora Counsel, Georgia-based fund reported 39,197 shares. Swiss Financial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Bb&T reported 17,572 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 57,146 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 60,000 shares. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 13,446 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 36,300 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 0.85% or 167,970 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mesirow Investment Management reported 130,810 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 268,344 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt holds 93,192 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity. Dekker Christopher F sold $62,245 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Company stated it has 2,360 shares. Dana Inv Advisors holds 0.01% or 2,226 shares in its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Group holds 0.03% or 8,853 shares in its portfolio. Crestwood Advisors Limited holds 2,205 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The New York-based Scopus Asset Management Lp has invested 0.85% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Staley Capital Advisers holds 10,800 shares. 286 were accumulated by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Fairview Mgmt Llc invested 0.04% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Com stated it has 3,300 shares. Moors & Cabot has 0.33% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Liability owns 3,367 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Communication, a Netherlands-based fund reported 91,873 shares. Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Carnegie Capital Asset Management Ltd Com holds 5,088 shares. Moreover, Mount Vernon Inc Md has 0.42% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 2,026 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Caterpillar had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded the shares of CAT in report on Tuesday, February 26 to “Sell” rating. Atlantic Securities downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) on Friday, June 21 to “Sell” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $155 target in Friday, March 15 report. Macquarie Research maintained Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Macquarie Research has “Sell” rating and $105 target.