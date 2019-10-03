Brunswick (BC) Stock Declined While Point72 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $31.85 Million; As Aqua America (WTR) Share Price Rose, Holder Raymond James & Associates Cut Position

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates sold 7,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 242,419 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 249,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.68. About 142,604 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 08/05/2018 – AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.37 TO $1.42; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aqua America Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTR); 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 04/04/2018 – Aqua America Promotes Two Engineers to Vice President Posts; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Net $50.8M; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 98.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 707,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 14,153 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, down from 721,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $49.66. About 92,020 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.87 million for 12.54 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.45 earnings per share, up 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. WTR’s profit will be $97.10M for 24.82 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by Aqua America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.62% EPS growth.

