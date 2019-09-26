Brunswick (BC) Stock Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Upped Stake; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Share Price Rose, First National Trust Co Has Upped Its Stake

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 276.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 186,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 253,847 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.65M, up from 67,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.16. About 774,989 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 57.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 4,433 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $375.01. About 1.34 million shares traded or 54.08% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 16/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Presenting at Conference May 31; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE DOES NOT REFLECT THE PENDING ORBITAL ATK DEAL; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN – PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED TO U.S. GOVT. ISSUES ON TIME-CHARGING PRACTICES OF SOME EMPLOYEES WORKING ON A PROGRAM WITH REMOTE DEPLOYMENTS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – CURRENTLY EXPECTS ITS DEAL OF ORBITAL ATK WILL CLOSE IN THE FIRST HALF OF THIS YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 241,000 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $33.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiberius Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Lf Cap Acquisition Corp.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 27,935 shares to 26,799 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 11,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,008 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).