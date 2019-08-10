Brunswick (BC) Stake Maintained by Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp; Progressive Ohio (PGR) Shareholder Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Trimmed Its Position as Valuation Rose

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc sold 14,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 893,916 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.44 million, down from 908,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.6. About 2.58 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 85.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 975,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.07M, up from 525,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 957,940 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 29 shares. 2.17 million were accumulated by Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company. Markel holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 467,000 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.15% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Trust Com Of Vermont holds 0.02% or 2,743 shares. Cortland Mo reported 3,744 shares stake. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 3,150 shares. North Star Management Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Wright Invsts Service Inc invested in 83,558 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Westpac invested in 82,300 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.05% or 60,050 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,533 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 4,650 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 EPS, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.51M for 15.87 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call NYSE:PGR – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12 million and $431.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,850 shares to 85,847 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $79,858 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Incorporated holds 1.95 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,815 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.47% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.02% stake. Sei holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 71,895 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs invested in 0.05% or 7,400 shares. Raymond James And holds 0% or 19,008 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 312 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co invested in 1,885 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stifel Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Swiss Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 158,100 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Llc reported 1.40 million shares. Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 19,438 shares. Starr Intl Company Inc holds 2,856 shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 1.15M shares to 13.67 million shares, valued at $355.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 343,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,260 shares, and cut its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.