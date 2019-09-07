Brunswick (BC) Shares Declined While Owl Creek Asset Management LP Decreased by $7.75 Million Its Position; First Personal Financial Services Lowered Its Badger Meter (BMI) Holding by $420,420

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 69.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp sold 154,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 67,394 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 222,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 765,961 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 36,159 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 43,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 161,258 shares traded or 5.49% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 02/05/2018 – BMI SEES DOWNSIDE RISKS TO COPPER FORECAST ON DELICATE ECONOMY; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions

More important recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com published article titled: “M&A wrap: Cisco, Cloudcherry, Centerbridge, Clearlake, Syncsort, TA, Audax – Mergers & Acquisitions”, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Sterling, Plateau, BC Partners, Presidio, Actis, Equistone – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) was released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $84.87M for 12.49 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8,000 are owned by Fifth Third Comml Bank. 46,279 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Dubuque Commercial Bank Trust owns 0.02% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 2,511 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 153,569 shares. Seabridge Investment Ltd Com has invested 1.12% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Natixis has 175,116 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 8,125 are owned by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. 60,000 are owned by Strs Ohio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 34,536 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 13,336 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 703,970 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Com. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 18,787 shares.

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06B and $2.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 652,000 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $41.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 524,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv owns 197,893 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.01% or 8,466 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 589,822 shares. Walleye Trading Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 7,202 are held by Aqr Ltd Liability. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 9,000 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 24,800 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 51,517 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp stated it has 0.03% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Mississippi-based Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 5,576 shares. Sei Co holds 0.02% or 99,197 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Trexquant Lp has 0.05% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 12,192 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 504,961 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

More notable recent Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Badger Meter to Supply Aurora, Colorado with Advanced â€œSmart Waterâ€ Technologies – Business Wire” published on April 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Badger Meter Increases Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin met with the Water Council to discuss water technology – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Internet of Things Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.14 million for 31.31 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,696 shares to 29,825 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,647 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK).