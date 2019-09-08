Brunswick (BC) Shares Declined While Jefferies Group Decreased Position by $6.97 Million; As Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Shares Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Boosted by $1.31 Million Its Stake

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 89.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 139,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 15,517 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, down from 155,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.46. About 765,961 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 23.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 34,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 180,272 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 145,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.98. About 1.71 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Sees FY18 Net Sales Up 10%-11%; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP – CO EXPECTS MARGINS TO BE DOWN IN FY 2019 DUE TO COST INFLATION, HIT BY IMPORT TARIFFS, TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS COST; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup CEO steps down abruptly, review of products planned; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup chief steps down after fresh food debacle; 18/05/2018 – Nothing Is Going Right at Campbell; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.85-Adj EPS $2.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Prtnrs Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.40 million shares. Fifth Third National Bank reported 8,000 shares. Meeder Asset owns 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 383 shares. Starr International accumulated 2,856 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mufg Americas Holding stated it has 800 shares. 18,787 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Geode Mgmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 884,731 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 43,172 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Valueworks holds 112,194 shares or 3.78% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Ltd Co, Delaware-based fund reported 11,954 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 1.03M shares or 0.08% of the stock. 99,136 were reported by Punch And Associate Investment Mngmt. Skyline Asset Mngmt LP reported 2.26% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Owl Creek Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, down 22.66% or $0.29 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $80.08M for 12.49 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.72% negative EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 117,600 shares to 127,800 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 112,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Coty Inc (Call) (NYSE:COTY).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 14,483 shares to 2,266 shares, valued at $105,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vec Gld Miners Etf by 528,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,028 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).