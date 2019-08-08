Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Skylands Capital Has Upped Position by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined; Ctc Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $549.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.15. About 740,869 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – Digital Content’s Knit Says Facebook Users Didn’t Go Away (Video); 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 2.20B, EST. 2.19B; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 20/03/2018 – Facebook is worth more in the market than J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs combined:; 22/03/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O : BOFA MERRILL LYNCH CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $230 FROM $265; 17/04/2018 – Economic Scene: Facebook Is Creepy. And Valuable; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Board Will Have 7 Independent Nonemployees Directors Out of 9 Total Directors; 23/04/2018 – Academic in data leak says Facebook knew of work

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 240% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 33,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 9,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 878,296 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 20/03/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 12,762 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) accumulated 1,049 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Ltd holds 395,927 shares. Kornitzer Management Inc Ks invested in 0.02% or 16,910 shares. Skylands Llc holds 0.23% or 33,150 shares. Arrowstreet LP reported 436,055 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Valueworks Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.78% or 112,194 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Moreover, Starr Intll has 0.06% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 15,332 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus, a Australia-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Comerica Savings Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Hodges holds 1.68% or 330,620 shares in its portfolio. Van Berkom & Assoc invested in 23,253 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 462 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “wrap: KKR, Campbell, DoorDash, Caviar, Watermill, LLR, Arnott’s, FP | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 02, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: BC Partners, Blackstone, Silver Oak, Mastercard, Gannett, Fox – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick’s Danielle Brown Chosen Among Most Influential Women in Corporate America by Savoy Magazine – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41M and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 7,500 shares to 56,800 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 37,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,100 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,930 shares. Balyasny Asset Lc has 116,660 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Bollard Gp Limited Liability Company holds 200,166 shares. Hirtle Callaghan And Ltd stated it has 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 660 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Lc stated it has 40,201 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Investec Asset Management Limited holds 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 38,070 shares. Df Dent And Co holds 1,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mi stated it has 7,768 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) reported 3,200 shares. Salem Investment Counselors reported 83,983 shares stake. Credit Cap Invs Limited Co reported 0.9% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 369,174 shares. Capstone Fincl Advsr reported 0.06% stake. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 109,597 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.