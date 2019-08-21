Brunswick (BC) Shareholder Bahl & Gaynor Has Increased Holding by $535,750; As Deere & Co (DE) Stock Value Rose, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Lowered Holding

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.15 million, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $154.55. About 721,786 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – Deere says assessing impact of Beíjing’s new tariffs; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS VITAL THAT FARMERS HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO THE GLOBAL MARKET; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 10,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 104,759 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.27 million, up from 94,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 271,233 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 13,223 shares to 319,419 shares, valued at $96.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4,376 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,566 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 27,200 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 71,585 shares. Monarch Partners Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 1.39% or 182,879 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott holds 4,858 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 6,342 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 11,954 shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Principal Gru accumulated 386,235 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Com owns 7,708 shares. Lenox Wealth invested 0.09% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Morgan Stanley reported 18,787 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 5,350 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Llc holds 41 shares. 5,251 are held by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Group Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

