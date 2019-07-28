Brunswick (BC) Share Price Rose While Lakewood Capital Management LP Raised Stake by $36.25 Million; Novare Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Exxon (XOM) by $3.08 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 90.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 38,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,199 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 42,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WANT TO ‘COOL DOWN’ WATERS IN EAST MED, NOT ‘WARM THEM UP’- MINISTER; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 11/04/2018 – P’NYANG GAS FIELD RESERVES IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIGHER THAN PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT – COCHRANE; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Pledges to Cut Methane Emissions 15% by 2020; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.78M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.74M shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishare S&P 500 (IVV) by 3,147 shares to 14,734 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 4,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,755 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Loeb Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 150 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 10,372 shares or 0% of the stock. Fin Consulate reported 0.53% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 4,361 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Signature Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 6,431 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Northstar Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 76,835 shares. Staley Advisers invested in 14,412 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 109,349 were reported by Carret Asset Management. Lincluden Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,007 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 52,000 shares or 1.87% of its portfolio. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 2.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 7.65M shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 48 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Capital Mgmt Lp has 19,101 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “ExxonMobil (XOM) option implied volatility at low end of range on more calls than puts – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eni hits gas, condensate at Vietnam offshore prospect – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brunswick Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brunswick Schedules Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call July 25 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Positions Marine Organization to Drive Efficiency and Reduce Cost – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 0.02% or 11,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mason Street Advisors has 0.05% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 46,279 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Sun Life Financial Inc accumulated 5,583 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Bailard holds 8,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 22,477 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 225,983 shares. Savant Limited Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc accumulated 1.95M shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Tygh Mgmt has 0.69% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 77,451 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.1% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Two Sigma Secs Lc stated it has 5,251 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 792,056 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $46.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.