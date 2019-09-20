Brunswick (BC) Share Price Declined While Polar Securities Lifted by $814,815 Its Holding; Westchester Capital Management Has Boosted Abbvie (ABBV) Holding

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 8,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 113,414 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.25M, up from 105,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $72.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – ABBVIE – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT FOR CLINICALLY, STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE IN PFS FOR PATIENTS TREATED WITH IMBRUVICA PLUS OBINUTUZUMAB; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 22/03/2018 – ABBV CITES MAGNITUDE OF EFFECT ACROSS MULTIPLE STUDY PARAMETERS; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Submits Marketing Authorization Application to the European Medicines Agency for Investigational Treatment Risankizumab for Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination With Keytruda and anti-CD73 at Intl Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Safety Data in the TRINITY Study Were Consistent With Previously Reported Studies of Rova-T; 25/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Upadacitinib Meets Primary and Key Efficacy Endpoints in Phase 2b/3 Rheumatoid Arthritis Study in Japanese Patients

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 18,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 601,468 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.60M, up from 583,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 484,249 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 11,954 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 25,800 shares. The California-based Tarbox Family Office Incorporated has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). The Netherlands-based Kempen Cap Management Nv has invested 1.43% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). First Tru LP reported 0.01% stake. Mackenzie Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). River & Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Macquarie Grp Inc Limited, Australia-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% or 721,749 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Limited accumulated 644,851 shares or 0.03% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 130,008 shares. 39,673 were reported by J Goldman And Ltd Partnership.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Establishes Aluminum Boat Group NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “DPW Holdings, Inc. Regains Compliance with NYSE American Continued Listing Standards – Business Wire” published on September 19, 2019, Juniorminingnetwork.com published: “NYSE American Notifies General Moly About Low Share Price Continued Listing Deficiency – Junior Mining Network” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Jefferies Upgrades Brunswick Corp (BC) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Chicagotribune.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Markets Glance – Chicago Tribune” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brunswick Corp (Call) (NYSE:BC) by 283,361 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $13.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2.35 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM).

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington National Bank & Trust has 412,334 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership owns 16,010 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited invested in 31,559 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested in 0.53% or 259,989 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Com has 0.38% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Ww Asset Mgmt, Michigan-based fund reported 111,126 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt Inc reported 3,296 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.25% or 202,340 shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 56,502 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd reported 423,876 shares. Conning stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). National Bank accumulated 306,281 shares. Icon Advisers owns 89,989 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Bangor Commercial Bank holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 7,470 shares. Moreover, 1St Source Natl Bank has 0.12% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).