Brunswick (BC) Reaches $46.12 After 4.00% Up Move; CREW ENERGY COMMON SHARES CANADA (CWEGF) SI Decreased By 54.08%

CREW ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had a decrease of 54.08% in short interest. CWEGF’s SI was 13,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 54.08% from 29,400 shares previously. With 144,800 avg volume, 0 days are for CREW ENERGY INC COMMON SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)’s short sellers to cover CWEGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.4481 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.32% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $46.12. About 597,888 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Life Fitness revolutionizes facility management and exerciser engagement with Halo Fitness Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94CThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $3.95B company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $47.96 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BC worth $158.16 million more.

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Names Loube Vice President – Tax NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brunswick gains after WSJ writeup – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Hershey, One Brands, Pilgrim’s Pride, Hain Celestial, HGGC, Transom – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick (BC) option implied volatility flat as shares at lower end of range – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets. It has a 26.19 P/E ratio. It serves independent boat builders and end users, as well as local, state, and foreign governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Sport Jet, Mercury Jet Drive, Mercury Diesel, Sea Pro, Axius, Zeus, Quicksilver, Mercury Precision Parts, Mercury Propellers, Attwood, Garelick, Whale, Land 'N' Sea, Kellogg Marine Supply, Payne's Marine Group, BLA, Seachoice, and MotorGuide brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold Brunswick Corporation shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co reported 8,800 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% or 386,226 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 59,091 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 38,000 shares. 800 were reported by Mufg Americas Hldg. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.07% or 879,140 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt, a Florida-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Limited Partnership reported 975,000 shares. Channing Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.33% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Gamco Investors Inc Et Al reported 100,714 shares. Daruma Capital Mngmt Lc has 43,766 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 7,439 shares. 555,079 were reported by Prudential Fincl Incorporated. Northern Corp stated it has 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Savant Cap Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,873 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick Corporation has $84 highest and $5500 lowest target. $65.33’s average target is 41.65% above currents $46.12 stock price. Brunswick Corporation had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, July 22. The stock of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5700 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $63 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Analysts await Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 21.88% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.28 per share. BC’s profit will be $85.73 million for 11.53 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Brunswick Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% negative EPS growth.

