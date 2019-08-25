Brunswick (BC) Position Maintained by Lakewood Capital Management Lp; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Price Rose, Tegean Capital Management Has Lowered by $814,800 Its Holding

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 22.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 67,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The hedge fund held 232,100 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $12.45. About 6.65 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 8.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 23/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.78M, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.16. About 914,032 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Had Cash and Marketable Securities $294.2M at the End of 1Q

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $342.48M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Huntington (HBAN) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Rise – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: KRE, SNV, SBNY, HBAN – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.19% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $240,019 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold HBAN shares while 182 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 775.51 million shares or 3.10% less from 800.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,400 are owned by Jacobs Co Ca. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.04% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 482,065 shares. First Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Advisory Services Network Llc invested 0.01% in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Earnest Partners Lc reported 0% stake. Bessemer Limited Liability Company owns 0.14% invested in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) for 33,000 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 136,124 shares. Washington State Bank stated it has 5,248 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,751 shares. Caprock Group Inc owns 30,963 shares. 31,784 were reported by First Republic Invest Inc. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc reported 331,766 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Pa owns 23,074 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN). Panagora Asset Management invested in 112,469 shares.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 185,325 shares to 815,883 shares, valued at $53.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 792,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Kb Home (NYSE:KBH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Gideon Advisors holds 14,897 shares. Fernwood Limited Company invested in 0.41% or 15,125 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 69,965 shares. Cubic Asset Management Ltd holds 1.7% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) or 114,156 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.04% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 17,500 shares. Icon Advisers Inc has 0.85% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 167,970 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 113,998 shares. Kempen Capital Management Nv invested 1.43% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 5,815 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.12% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 99,103 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 62 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 75,906 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Com has 1.37% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 703,970 shares.