Brunswick (BC) Position Increased by Van Berkom & Associates Inc; As Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) Share Value Declined, Equitec Specialists Has Trimmed Position

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (Put) (EPR) by 84.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 41,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $559,000, down from 49,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Epr Pptys (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. It closed at $76.8 lastly. It is down 12.43% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 EPS $3.44-EPS $3.59; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – China begins fuel loading at long-delayed EPR nuclear project; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS WANTS NEW EPR COSTS TO BE COMPETITIVE WITH GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 07/03/2018 CHINA TO COMPLETE CONSTRUCTION OF FIRST UNIT OF AREVA EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR IN TAISHAN THIS YEAR -ENERGY ADMINISTRATION; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.7% Position in EPR

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 4344.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 1.01M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.43 million, up from 23,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.02. About 889,434 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 24/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 earnings per share, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.70 million for 14.22 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $383.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 556,619 shares to 1.86M shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp by 47,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Hostess Brands Inc (Call).

