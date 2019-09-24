Brunswick (BC) Position Increased by Clearline Capital Lp; Private Advisor Group Cut Veeva Sys (VEEV) Holding by $1.61 Million; Share Value Rose

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 257.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 94,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 131,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 36,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 758,317 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 05/03/2018 WECT News: GenX levels at lowest level in raw water source in Brunswick Co. since testing began; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 13/03/2018 – VP Dekker Gifts 200 Of Brunswick Corp; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 9,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 4,866 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $789,000, down from 14,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $151.31. About 2.73 million shares traded or 79.50% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 92.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 0% stake. Shine Advisory has 315 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kames Public Limited accumulated 0.28% or 63,000 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) or 876,192 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.31% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Omers Administration Corporation accumulated 14,100 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 45,503 shares. Stevens Cap Lp has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Griffin Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Barbara Oil Co has 10,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability reported 6,800 shares. Legal & General Public Limited Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 283,065 were reported by Axa. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 116,364 shares. Next Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 8,590 shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,007 shares to 10,957 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,118 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,702 shares, and has risen its stake in Abm Inds Inc (NYSE:ABM).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $204.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 15,509 shares to 55,977 shares, valued at $8.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 239,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,984 shares, and cut its stake in Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC).