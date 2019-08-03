Brunswick (BC) Position Has Increased by Valueworks Llc; Paycom Software (PAYC) Market Value Rose While Concorde Asset Management Upped Holding

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 1.34 million shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 19/04/2018 – Brunswick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 6%-7%; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 05/03/2018 – S&P PLACED BRUNSWICK CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – MarineMax to Webcast Second Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Net $80.5M

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 54.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 1,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 4,674 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 3,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 488,611 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 10/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M

Concorde Asset Management Llc, which manages about $176.60 million and $154.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,862 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 8,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,428 shares, and cut its stake in Clearbridge Energy Midstrm O (EMO).

