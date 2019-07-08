Brunswick (BC) Holding Raised by Lakewood Capital Management Lp; Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Trimmed Its Holding by $314,600 as Market Valuation Rose

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 3,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 34,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $113.5. About 474,421 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 23/03/2018 – P&G to Webcast Discussion of Third Quarter 2017/18 Earnings Results on April 20; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 20/04/2018 – P&G’s vitamin boost could signal more to come; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 05/03/2018 lllusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.78M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 21,711 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – Brunswick First-Quarter Profit Grows 8%; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 13/03/2018 – Brunswick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 20; 05/04/2018 – Global Halifax: BREAKING: Speaker of New Brunswick legislature booted from caucus over harassment allegations; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 26.77 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 500,000 shares to 4.07 million shares, valued at $34.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 792,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).